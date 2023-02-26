Superman & Lois Season 3 Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Closer", the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois. The episode, which will be directed by The Flash alum Tom Cavanagh, is scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 14th. The description appears to be more or less the same as the previously released season description, though with a few additional details, particular about direction and writing of the episode. The episode will pick up just weeks after the end of Season 2, which saw Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) defeat Ally Allston. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

SEASON PREMIERE DIRECTED BY TOM CAVANAGH – Season three of SUPERMAN & LOIS opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough. Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan. Tom Cavanagh directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

The season is set to see the introduction of Bruno Mannheim as the "big bad" or at least one of them. It was previously revealed that The Walking Dead and The Orville star Chad L. Coleman will be playing Mannheim.

"I have a pretty darn good resume, so to say the least, this is the best role for me that I've ever had," Coleman said previously. "The scale of this guy. Honestly, the scale of this man is incredible. He's not to be messed with. This is gonna be a thrill ride. Love him, hate him, but it's not the typical villain. He's very layered. And you root for this man because he makes a lot of sense and he's done a lot of amazing things to transform South Metropolis and so you just get to take this thrill ride."

Superman & Lois returns for Season 3 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8/7c on The CW.