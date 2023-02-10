The CW's Gotham Knights Wraps Filming on Season One

With a course now charted for the main DC universe, thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran's recent slate announcement, the various "Elseworlds" projects existing in separate continuity are only standing out more. Among them is Gotham Knights, a new The CW series that will follow a ragtag group of Batman-adjacent characters. While we're still over a month out from Gotham Knights' premiere, it looks like the series has already hit a particular milestone, wrapping production on all of Season 1.

Series co-creator Natalie Abrams recently took to Twitter to reveal as much, as well as share a string of stories tied to the audition process of the show's various leads. You can check out the thread below.

I remember seeing @FallonSmythe & @tylerdichiara_’s auditions and immediately sending side-by-side photos because I so deeply felt in my bones that they were Harper and Cullen #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/P74aBFEuT3 — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) February 10, 2023

I’ll never forget @oliviakeegann’s audition because I thought she was reading with her dad and I commended him on doing such a good job and it turned out to be @DylanMcTee 🤦🏼‍♂️🤣 #GothamKnights #DaddyDylan — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) February 10, 2023

And what is there to say about Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown other than… we created a sarcastic and witty character who then allowed Anna to be her delightful sarcastic and witty self that likes to rib us on the daily. It’s our own fault, really. #GothamKnights — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) February 10, 2023

FWIW, @mishacollins didn’t audition for #GothamKnights. We had a lovely zoom with him where he said something I’ll never forget — and never share — but with a few words, he cemented my respect for him. We all knew then he had to be Harvey Dent. And we’re so damn lucky to have him — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) February 10, 2023

What is Gotham Knights about?

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series will star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, and Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

Gotham Knights will premiere on March 14th exclusively on The CW.