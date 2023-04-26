The Flash: Barry's Birthday Toast Goes Awry in "It's My Party And I'll Die If I Want To" Clip (Exclusive)

Team Flash will celebrate Barry's birthday tonight, but what should be a happy champagne toast goes awry when an uninvited guest shows up. Nothing changes the tone of a party like a crasher — especially when it's a supervillain. The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip for tonight's episode of The Flash, "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To" and as you can see for yourself in the video above, Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy) shows up, taking all the fun out of the birthday boy's toast.

In the clip, it appears that Ramsey has managed to contaminate the drinks at Barry's party, knocking everyone out except for Barry and Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale). As you can guess, that's probably not a good thing. In addition to Ramamurthy and Lonsdale, the episode will also see guest appearances from Arrow stars Stephen Amell and David Ramsey, as directed by Danielle Panabaker. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BARRY; STEPHEN AMELL, DAVID RAMSEY, KEIYNAN LONSDALE, AND SENDHIL RAMAMURTHY GUEST STAR – Team Flash throws a surprise birthday party for Barry (Grant Gustin) but things go terribly awry when Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) crashes the festivities. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi.

The reunion between Barry and Oliver is something that fans of The Flash have been eagerly waiting for since it was announced earlier this year, but Grant Gustin recently revealed that it's something that he didn't think was possible.

"I didn't think it was on the table, honestly," Gustin said. "So, no, I mean, I didn't know what to expect. I realized going into the season I probably hadn't spent a lot of time thinking about how it was going to end over the years because you're just going and you're going and you just think it's going to keep going and you don't think about how it's going to end. So, even as we were making the season, I didn't know what was in the final couple of episodes up until I got those scripts. I stopped asking a lot of questions a long time ago and just kind of read the scripts as I get them and let myself be surprised."

The Flash's final season airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To" airs April 26th.