The Flash: Abra Kadabra Returns in "Central City Strong" Photos

The CW has released photos for "Central City Strong", the upcoming fourth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode, which will air on Tuesday, March 23rd, sees the return of Abra Kadabra (David Dastmalchian), the magical villain who has been popping up on The Flash since Season 3. However, from the sound of things, when Abra Kadabra returns he's got a score to settle. The episode will also see Iris (Candice Patton) dealing with her return from the Mirrorverse while both Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) have their own challenges as well. You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

"ABRA KADABRA RETURNS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) must deal with Abra Kadabra’s (guest star David Dastmalchian) sudden return to Central City. The villain is back with a vengeance and a score to settle. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) deals with a tricky situation and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) suspects something is off with Frost. Iris (Candice Patton) is forced to look at a dark moment in her past. Jeff Byrd directed the episode with story by Kristen Kim and teleplay by Joshua V. Gilbert & Jeff Hersh."

The return of Abra Kadabra makes good on what Danielle Nicolet, who plays Cecile Horton on the series, previously teased in terms of the return of "bad guy favorites" for Season 7.

"You know we’re not allowed to tell you secrets about the season. But I will say I think it's a reasonable assumption that, yeah we always have time travel, on some level, happening," Nicolet said. "I mean, I can tell you this, there are going to be some favorites from the past, some bad guys favorites that may be paying a visit or two this season so I'll leave it up to you to speculate on how they’re going to get to us."

Read on for photos from "Central City Strong."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Central City Strong" will air on March 23rd.