The Flash "Central City Strong" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Central City Strong", the upcoming fourth episode of The Flash's seventh season. With the series seemingly closing out Eva McCulloch's (Efrat Dor) story in this week's "Mother", the series shifts gears to different threats including the return of David Dastmalchian's Abra Kadabra. The magical villain was first seen on The Flash in Season 3, and now he's back and from the looks of things, he's ready to make Central City simply disappear.

You can check out the preview and the episode synopsis below.

"ABRA KADABRA RETURNS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) must deal with Abra Kadabra’s (guest star David Dastmalchian) sudden return to Central City. The villain is back with a vengeance and a score to settle. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) deals with a tricky situation and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) suspects something is off with Frost. Iris (Candice Patton) is forced to look at a dark moment in her past. Jeff Byrd directed the episode with story by Kristen Kim and teleplay by Joshua V. Gilbert & Jeff Hersh."

Villains from previous seasons are something that showrunner Eric Wallace has teased previously, though it's unclear if Dastmalchian's Abra Kadabra is the "big villain" that he recently teased would appear.

“I would not rule out another big villain from the first three seasons — one of my all-time favorites — to appear in Graphic Novel No. 3," Wallace explained.

Danielle Nicolet, who plays Cecile Horton, also previously teased the return of "bad guy favorites" for Season 7.

"You know we’re not allowed to tell you secrets about the season. But I will say I think it's a reasonable assumption that, yeah we always have time travel, on some level, happening," Nicolet said. "I mean, I can tell you this, there are going to be some favorites from the past, some bad guys favorites that may be paying a visit or two this season so I'll leave it up to you to speculate on how they’re going to get to us."

What we do know is that this is Abra Kadabra's first appearance since "Crisis on Infinite Earths" and as we saw in the second half of The Flash Season 6, some of the villains post-Crisis were a bit different than they were previously. It could make for a very interesting encounter.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Central City Strong" will air on March 23rd.

Are you excited about the return of Abra Kadabra to The Flash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.