The Flash Actor Teases Return of Fan-Favorite Villains in Season 7

The Flash will return for its seventh season on The CW in February and while the series has a bit of catching up to do in order to wrap up Season 6's storylines thanks to the COVID-19 production shutdown in March, fans have much more to look forward to. According to Danielle Nicolet, who plays Cecile Horton on the series, Season 7 will also see the return of fan-favorite villains, though she was careful not to reveal who.

During The Flash's presentation at the virtual CCXP in Brazil last weekend, Nicolet explained that some "bad guy favorites" would be paying a visit in the upcoming season of the series.

"You know we’re not allowed to tell you secrets about the season. But I will say I think it's a reasonable assumption that, yeah we always have time travel, on some level, happening," Nicolet said. "I mean, I can tell you this, there are going to be some favorites from the past, some bad guys favorites that may be paying a visit or two this season so I'll leave it up to you to speculate on how they’re going to get to us."

One of the villains fans are likely to see in Season 7 is Godspeed. During the show's DC FanDome panel this summer, showrunner Eric Wallace teased that not only will Godspeed be back, but there's more in store with regard to the mystery of their true identity.

"I don't like spoilers let's just say there was a certain speedster who wore a white costume, whose clones kept showing up," Wallace explained. "Really, Team Flash has to deal with that, but we never caught the real guy or girl. Let's just say we might find out that mystery this season."

In Season 5, The Flash unmasked Godspeed as a future version of August Heart, who had been trying to recreate the Velocity 9 drug as a way to become a speedster forever. Of course, "Crisis on Infinite Earths" left the nature of that future continuity up in the air, so there's always a chance that it could be another character entirely.

Of course, the series does have Season 6's storylines to wrap up, and according to Wallace, if fans are paying careful attention to the previously released trailer, they may find plenty of spoilers.

"When we had the shutdown happen as unfortunate as it was, we were on the last day of filming for what would have been the 20th episode of last season which will now become partially the first episode of season seven," Wallace said. "So, we do have 85 percent of the footage that we were able to use plus, also, we knew where we were going already in season seven. So, even though it's only footage really from one episode, pay attention to the way it's presented. It's actually huge spoilers, all over the place."

The Flash will return on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 on The CW.