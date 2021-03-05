The Flash: Abra Kadabra Returns in "Central City Strong" Synopsis

✖

The Flash's seventh season is already off to a pretty strong and emotional start, as this week's season premiere undeniably tugged at fans' heartstrings and set up a major conflict in the weeks ahead. While the nature of what's going on with Eva McCulloch/Mirror Mistress (Efrat Dor) and the Mirrorverse is definitely at the center of the series at the moment, the cast and crew have teased that some other villains could soon enter the fray -- and now we have the first details surrounding a pretty significant returning one. The CW has released a new synopsis for "Central City Strong", the fourth episode of the series' seventh season. The synopsis, which you can check out below, confirms the return of Abra Kadabra (David Dastmalchian), the magical villain who has been popping up in the series since Season 3.

"ABRA KADABRA RETURNS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) must deal with Abra Kadabra’s (guest star David Dastmalchian) sudden return to Central City. The villain is back with a vengeance and a score to settle. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) deals with a tricky situation and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) suspects something is off with Frost. Iris (Candice Patton) is forced to look at a dark moment in her past. Jeff Byrd directed the episode with story by Kristen Kim and teleplay by Joshua V. Gilbert & Jeff Hersh."

It's unclear if this villain is the one who was recently being teased by showrunner Eric Wallace, who had hinted that "another" big villain from the show's early days would soon be making their return.

“I would not rule out another big villain from the first three seasons — one of my all-time favorites — to appear in Graphic Novel No. 3," Wallace explained in an interview last week.

While Dastmalchian's Abra Kadabra has not formally appeared on the series -- outside of flashbacks and occasional mentions -- since his eponymous Season 3 episode, the actor has been optimistic about the possibility of his potential return.

"We will see," Dastmalchian told ComicBook.com in 2019. "I know the future because I'm from the future obviously and I have traveled back just so I could do this interview with you. I mean, I'm going to have to get back to the 64th century in a second and I think I'm on Earth-16 right now, but I will say that when they're ready to wrap things up, then it's absolutely going to be time for Abra, because Abra Kadabra will be the one that will say Presto and put poor Barry finally to sleep. But yeah, I think that there's a whole Rogue’s gallery of cool folks that if you were to unite the powers that we each have individually, then there's no way that the pesky little little speedster could stop us. It would be really cool."

"And I mean, look at what Berlanti's created," Dastmalchian added. "You know, I think that there's something just so right on the money when I watched, like thinking about The Flash and some of that DCTVU, I just, yeah, I'm ready. I've got wand, my deck of cards, my magic hanky and I'm ready to go."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Central City Strong" will air on March 23rd.