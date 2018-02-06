‘The Flash’: Could Iris Be Pregnant?

While much of this season of The CW‘s The Flash has been centered around the team dealing with the threat of The Thinker, the show has also been steadily exploring Barry and Iris’ relationship.

Over the course of the season, we’ve seen Iris (Candice Patton) step up to run Team Flash in Barry’s absence, then stand her ground as a part of the team when Barry (Grant Gustin) returned and wanted to go back to the way things were. We’ve seen the couple finally get married, and then have to weather the false murder charges against Barry as well as his subsequent conviction and incarceration. We’ve seen the idea of The Flash expand to include the couple as a team as much as a solo superhero as the challenges they face expand as well.

But for as much as we’ve seen these major changes with Iris this season, there have been some more subtle ones as well that have fans wondering if it’s possible that Iris might be pregnant. Given some of the clues it might not be an idea that’s easily dismissed and definitely one that is worth exploring. So, could Iris be pregnant? Let’s look at the clues.

“We’re going to need more diapers.”

The first clue that motherhood is in the cards for Iris West-Allen is a random line from Barry’s gibberish phase during the season four premiere. When Barry comes out of the Speed Force, he’s taking all kinds of crazy — crazy that we have since discovered connects to bits and pieces of the “future,” namely Barry protesting his innocence in connection to murder. One of the things he says is that they need more diapers. Fans immediately picked up on this as possibly an acknowledgement that Barry and Iris will be starting a family sooner rather than later. Since thus far nothing Barry said in his gibberish phase has been all that far in the future, it could be a clue that babies are on the way.

Iris and Barry in the courtroom

While Barry was on trial Iris was about to expose Barry’s identity as the Flash, but Barry grabbed her with his super speed and stopped her. He didn’t rush her out of the room to talk to her, though. He was able to bring her into the speed with him and talk to her, presumably at super speed. This appeared to be a brand-new power, one that Iris even asked Barry about (and Barry revealed he didn’t know how it was possible). In the Arrowverse, only speedsters can communicate with one another in speedster format, but Iris was suddenly able to be part of this very special moment. If Iris is pregnant, the odds that the baby has a connection to the Speed Force is high, which would mean that Iris at least temporarily has a connection to the Speed Force herself. It would explain that courtroom moment, but it would also explain the next big clue.

Iris becomes a speedster

As we’ve previously reported, Iris will be getting her own superhero costume and identity this season. She will, at least temporarily, suit up as a speedster in an upcoming March episode, and while it’s possible that it could be a situation where Barry “loans” Iris speed powers, it’s also possible that Iris’ temporary powers could be pregnancy-related. As we’ve seen with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) her pregnancy triggered some sort of temporary telepathy. In Iris’ case, her speed powers could be coming from being pregnant with a little speedster. After all, in comics, Barry and Iris’ kids do inherit their father’s speed.

The mystery girl

While this one is less “proof” Iris could be pregnant, we’ve theorized that the mystery girl (played by Jessica Parker Kennedy) could be either Iris and Barry’s daughter, Dawn Allen, or their granddaughter, Jenni Ognats. If Iris is pregnant, it might explain partially why the mystery girl is in Central City. Maybe she’s there to make sure the future unfolds exactly as it should, especially if doing so ensures her own existence.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.