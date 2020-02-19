The Flash: What Is Going on With Nash Wells?

Last week on The Flash, fans of The CW series were offered a strange clue that something may not be quite as it seems with the current iteration of Harrison Wells — Nash Wells, a Multiverse-hopping myth buster who became Pariah when he unleashed the Anti-Monitor in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. When reality was rebooted resulting in the creation of Earth-Prime, out of all the versions of Harrison Wells that could have survived in the brave new world it was Nash who got a second chance. Last week, however, there was a moment in which Nash caught a glimpse of another Harrison Wells, one that looks a lot like Earth-2’s Harry Wells or perhaps even the first Harrison Wells The Flash introduced in Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash posing as the scientist. It was a mysterious moment but on Tuesday night’s The Flash things got a bit more curious and now fans are wondering: what is going on with Nash Wells?

Spoilers for Tuesday’s episode of The Flash, “A Girl Named Sue”, below.

In “A Girl Named Sue”, it’s revealed that the real Iris West (Candice Patton) is trapped in a mirror universe after having been drawn into a mirror in Eva McCulloch’s (Efrat Dor) office. In this mirror universe, Iris finds Eva alive and well but trapped as she now is as well. Eva explains superstring theory allows for the existence of fractal worlds, worlds which are part of the main Earth, but are in different dimensions rather than actual different worlds. It’s one of those fractal worlds that they are trapped in. It feels a bit like a close cousin of the old Multiverse in a sense, though Eva says that she was alone in her fractal world, at least until Iris joined her.

Later in the episode, Nash (Tom Cavanagh) encounters the Mirror Iris who is currently living Real Iris’ life in the STAR Labs archives and while this Mirror Iris talks, Nash sees visions of Harrison Wells again and this time, the vision talks to him, something that appears to make Nash very uncomfortable. The scene also reveals that Nash was himself in the archive to retrieve Harrison Wells’ journal. This encounter marks the second time we’ve seen Harrison and this time, he appears to be taunting Nash.

So what’s really going on? It’s possible that what we’re seeing is a version of Harrison Wells trapped in a fractal world, which would provide the show an avenue to bring back Harry Wells from Earth-2, something that could imply that Nash is actually a Mirror Wells. There’s also the possibility that Nash is being “haunted” with perhaps Nash somehow having absorbed or been merged with another Earth’s version of Harrison Wells when Earth-Prime was created. There is even the possibility that Nash is actually Reverse Flash, something that is especially chilling given the villain’s long history with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin). We could even go out on a limb and suggest that maybe we’re dealing with another Earth’s Eobard Thawne and not the villain fans first met in Season 1. Anything’s possible.

Whatever is going on, Tuesday night’s The Flash opened up a whole new set of possibilities with the mirror world and made it clear that something complex is going on that isn’t going to easily be solved.

