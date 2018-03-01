‘The Flash’ Recap With Spoilers: “Subject 9”

“Subject 9” starts with Barry returning to work at the CCPD. As he enters the department, his colleagues turn a cold shoulder, not welcoming him back to the force. He’s instructed to visit Captain Singh.

Singh puts Barry on an indefinite leave of absence as per request from the mayor’s office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Barry informs the team at STAR Labs that they need to find the rest of the metahumans from the bus. Ralph and Cisco walk in with some evidence from the bus, and they find a musical CD for Izzy Bowin, an aspiring country music artist. Cisco uses his powers to locate Izzy and the team goes out to speak with her.

At the DeVoe lair, Clifford reveals his new host body is deteriorating at a rapid pace, and he needs to move into a new body as soon as possible.

Barry and Ralph approach Izzy and begin telling her how DeVoe is coming after her. Not believing them, Izzy uses her sonic-based powers to distract the pair and escape.

Harry’s getting a cup of coffee at Jitters when Cecile walks in. She vents to him about being up all night because of her new abilities. Harry says he might have something to help her out.

Team Flash finds Izzy’s next location, and Barry, Ralph, and Cisco suit up to speak with her. As they approach to warn her again, DeVoe arrives on scene. DeVoe uses his powers to knock out Team Flash only for Izzy to sonic blast DeVoe, injuring him. DeVoe teleports away from the location.

They take Izzy back to STAR Labs, where they explain DeVoe’s body-taking abilities. Izzy explains that she’s given up so much to pursue her country music career in Central City. A frustrated Izzy doesn’t agree to stay with the team and storms out of the lab. Ralph chases after her and explains his role in the team.

After talking with Ralph, Izzy decides to stay.

Back at their lair, the DeVoes get into a fight about Clifford’s state of mind.

At STAR Labs, Iris gives Izzy a fiddle to channel her powers through. Harry’s working on a power-dampening helmet to stop Cecile’s powers, but Cecile doesn’t like it because the helmet is too clunky. The two argue about it.

The group is trying to train Izzy on using her fiddle to more accurately use her powers.

Harry goes to the West residence to talk to Cecile about their argument earlier. He gives her a handheld version of the power-dampening device. She welcomes Harry in and they talk about the device, in an attempt to strengthen their friendship.

Upset about their training session earlier, Izzy knocks out Ralph so she can escape STAR Labs and take on DeVoe by herself.

Elsewhere in the lab, Harry has returned and explains to the rest of Team Flash that he can use the device he built for Cecile on DeVoe. Harry calls it a cerebral inhibitor, and we see a flashback from last season where Savitar mentions the device.

Ralph comes to and tells the rest of the team that Izzy left. Cisco vibes her location and sees her in the warehouse district being approached by DeVoe.

Izzy tries using her fiddle only for the strings to break. Barry and Ralph show up in an attempt to put the cerebral inhibitor on DeVoe, and a fight breaks out. After DeVoe knocks out both Barry and Ralph, Izzy’s able to put the inhibitor on Devoe’s forehead.

DeVoe, however, uses Kilg%re’s powers to hack the inhibitor and remove it from her forehead. DeVoe then entraps Izzy in a force field setup and kills her, stealing her body in the process.

The team rendezvous back at STAR Labs to brainstorm ways to use the inhibitor to stop DeVoe. Cisco reveals he’s been working on a theory that DeVoe’s lair exists in some sort of pocket dimension that he’s able to access.

Harry and Cecile are having coffee at Jitters as Harry tries to work out a problem on a napkin. He expresses his frustrations on his strained relationship with his daughter.

Back at his apartment, Ralph is wallowing in his sorrows while listening to Izzy’s CD. Barry arrives to comfort his friend, and Ralph gives him a business card asking him to become a partner at his P.I. firm.