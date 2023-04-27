The Flash: Reverse Flash Returns in "A New World, Part One" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "A New World, Part One", the tenth episode of The Flash's ninth and final season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 3rd, and from the looks of things it's going to be an intense one. The preview reveals the return of Matt Letscher as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and sees Barry in some sort of alternate timeline — one where both of his parents are alive but he can't exactly tell them who he is. You can check out the preview for yourself below and then read on for the episode synopsis.

LIVE IN THE MOMENT – As Iris (Candice Patton) receives word of a career milestone, Barry (Grant Gustin) is suddenly nowhere to be found. In trying to get back home, Barry runs across many familiar faces. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) continues to figure out her powers and Chester (Brandon McKnight) works on a suit for Allegra (Kayla Compton). Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Thomas Pound.

The episode preview also features a very mysterious blue crystal — which may be a tease that the season could introduce a long-awaited Flash villain: Cobalt Blue. For years, fans of the series have theorized that Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) could be the show's take on Cobalt Blue, whose name in comics is Malcolm Thawne, but after his death in Season 1, hope that the Arrowverse series would take on that particular storyline has waned. Now, between a tease at the end of Season 8 and new comments from showrunner Eric Wallace, fans are wondering if Season 9 might at long last deliver. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wallace gave a "wink, wink, nudge, nudge" answer about Cobalt Blue and reminded fans to not stop thinking about the tease at the end of last season.

"You can't see me winking, right? There are no details I can give you about whether or not Cobalt Blue might appear on this show," Wallace said. "Wink, wink. Nudge, nudge. I can neither confirm nor deny anything. I can say this, however: be aware of the blue crystal, especially in the series finale."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "A New World, Part One" airs May 3rd.