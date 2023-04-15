The Flash "A New World, Part One" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "A New World, Part One", the tenth episode of The Flash's ninth and final season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 3rd. The episode is the first of the final three episodes of the series, and from the sound of things there may be a few familiar faces popping up as Barry is somehow missing and encounters "many familiar faces" on his way back home. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

LIVE IN THE MOMENT – As Iris (Candice Patton) receives word of a career milestone, Barry (Grant Gustin) is suddenly nowhere to be found. In trying to get back home, Barry runs across many familiar faces. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) continues to figure out her powers and Chester (Brandon McKnight) works on a suit for Allegra (Kayla Compton). Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Thomas Pound.

Thus far, the final season of The Flash has featured quite a few familiar faces for fans not only of The Flash but for the Arrowverse overall. We've already seen appearances by Batwoman's Javicia Leslie, Supergirl's Natalie Maines, and in the episode preceding "A New World, Part One" we get a number of other guest stars, including Arrow's Stephen Amell and David Ramsey as well as Keiynan Lonsdale and Sendhil Ramamurthy. And there are still more to come. It was previously announced that Rick Cosnett will also be returning, along with Jessica Parker Kennedy, Matt Letscher, John Wesley Shipp, and Teddy Sears.

"It's a reunion I've been hoping could happen for several seasons," showrunner Eric Wallace said previously, "and now I'm so excited that we were finally able to bring Teddy and incredible talents back into our Flash Family for our epic and emotional ninth season. So, get ready to be frightened again, Flash fans!"

"Flash fans have loved John Wesley Shipp's heroic and heartwarming portrayals on our show since its inception," Wallace added. "So, it's a huge honor to have John back as part of our epic final season. This time, John's lent his incredible talents to an incredibly emotional story – one that sheds new light on Barry Allen's tragic past."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "A New World, Part One" airs May 3rd.