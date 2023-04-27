How The Flash Resolves Crisis on Infinite Earths' Biggest Mystery

At the end of the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, Oliver Queen — as the Spectre — sacrificed himself to recreate Earth, resulting in the creation of Earth-Prime. For those on Earth-Prime, this creation came with the knowledge that the Multiverse — and its other worlds — was gone. However, viewers knew differently. A montage at the end revealed that the Multiverse itself had been reborn, leading to the question of when Earth-Prime would finally be clued into that development as well. Now, as the Arrowverse comes to a close with The Flash's final season, the biggest mystery left from Crisis has finally been resolved.

Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of The Flash, "It's My Party And I'll Die If I Want To" beyond this point.

This week's episode saw the unwelcome return of Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy) when he crashed Barry's (Grant Gustin) birthday party, took over Team Flash, and even manipulated Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) into killing Barry, all as part of his larger effort to use Wally so that he could spread his infection to the rest of the Multiverse.

Yes, that's right. Ramsey was aware that the Multiverse was out there and it turned out that Wally could connect to it. But the episode definitively addresses the status of the Multiverse when Barry ends up in the afterlife Lian Yu where he encounters Oliver Queen/Spectre (Stephen Amell). Oliver tells Barry that the Multiverse is in danger and reveals that he created the new one when he created Earth-Prime — he even shares that Red Death was not from another timeline, but from Earth-4125.

This revelation officially brings awareness of the new Multiverse to Team Flash, which means that Earth-Prime is no longer in the dark about its existence and finally resolves the last remaining thread from Crisis on Infinite Earths. And saving the Multiverse offered an opportunity to get some closure for Oliver and Diggle (David Ramsey), who didn't get a chance to say goodbye during Crisis.

"To me, it was an absolutely perfect sendoff. I got to do all the things that I wanted to do. Coming back as the character I got to have scenes with the people I wanted to have scenes with," Amell told ComicBook.com. "And also go up there and see a lot of the people that I knew from Flash that work in the production, that all were very much just... Frankly, incredibly generous in terms of being thankful that I came back and that we got to put a bow on it in a nice way. I think we landed the plane nicely."

The Flash airs Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW.