‘The Flash’: Go Inside “Subject 9” With New Video

The CW has released a new behind-the-scenes video for “Subject 9”, tonight’s episode of The Flash.

The episode will see Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) dealing with the fallout of DeVoe’s recent attack, which left several metahumans dead and Becky Sharp/Hazard (Sugar Lyn Beard) as a host for his body.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Now that Barry is out of prison, and after witnessing DeVoe kill all the meta humans that he was trying to free in the last episode, Barry’s seeing firsthand exactly how evil Defoe is.” executive producer Todd Helbing says in the video. “Now he’s taken it upon himself to really make sure that the remaining bus metas are found and saved.”

As it turns out, this will involve Team Flash crossing paths with Izzy Bowin (Miranda MacDougall), a genderbent version of DC Comics’ villain The Fiddler.

“So they get a lead on the next bus meta, Izzy Bowin, who is a rising country star.” Helbing continues. “She also has the ability to manipulate sound.”

In the pages of DC Comics, The Fiddler is known as Isaac Bowin, a thief who uses music to hypnotize people. This skillset is used in pretty creative ways, leading to Isaac being a member of the Injustice Society, the Black Lantern Corps, and the Crime Champions.

Fans will get to see how Izzy factors into the show – and how Team Flash deals with her skillset – when “Subject 9” airs tonight at 8/7c on The CW.