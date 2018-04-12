‘The Flash’: First Look at Folded Man in “Lose Yourself” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Lose Yourself”, the upcoming eighteenth episode of The Flash.

As the promo that aired last night shows, the episode will see Team Flash in quite a conundrum, as Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Miranda MacDougall) and Marlize DeVoe/The Mechanic (Kim Engelbrecht) make their way to STAR Labs. While there’s no telling exactly how that will go, the episode’s synopsis hints that Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) could be put in danger in the process.

But even then, it sounds like Team Flash will have a few key resources in the fight against DeVoe. For one thing, one of the photos reveal a first look at Edwin Gauss (Arturo Del Puerto), also known as the DC Comics villain Folded Man.

In the comics, Edwin is a young genius who builds a suit that allows him to travel into the second and fourth dimensions. It sounds like The Flash’s version, the final “bus meta”, will have a similar sort of powers, which could help the group unlock the pocket dimension where DeVoe’s lair is located.

And aside from that, Team Flash will still have the “thinking cap” being used by Harry Wells (Tom Cavanagh). But considering the surprising cliffhanger that this week’s installment left on, it sounds like that could get even more complicated.

“The biggest secret weapon that Team Flash has at the moment is the Thinking Cap,” Cavanagh’s co-star, Carlos Valdes, explained last week. “It seems to be the next logical step in taking down DeVoe is to match his intelligence. However, that situation starts to get complicated. Harry gets ahead of himself and some dark secrets come out that definitely complicate his relationship to the team, especially his relationship to Cisco.”

You can view the synopsis for “Lose Yourself” below.

RALPH CONSIDERS CROSSING A LINE TO DEFEAT THE THINKER — When Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash find a way to enter The Thinker’s lair, Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) considers crossing a dangerous line to defeat DeVoe.

Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is concerned by Harry’s (Tom Cavanagh) recent behavior. Hanelle Culpepper directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Lose Yourself” will air on April 17th.