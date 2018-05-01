‘The Flash’: “Therefore She Is” Photos Released

The CW has released new photos for “Therefore She Is”, tomorrow’s episode of The Flash.

The episode will see Team Flash squaring off against Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), after his recent attacks in previous episodes left things on a pretty deadly note. While there’s no telling exactly how this episode will unfold, the photos hint at Cynthia Reynolds/Gypsy (Jessica Camacho) entering the fold.

As fans have seen throughout this season, Gypsy and Cisco Ramon/Vibe’s (Carlos Valdes) relationship has had some major developments, culminating in Cisco being offered a bounty-hunting job with her. While there’s no telling if Cisco will take the job, it sounds like Gypsy could still play a role in the proceedings.

“I think that she is guarded because her lifestyle and her job and her skill set requires that from her, so she’s kind of grown accustomed to being guarded.” Camacho told ComicBook.com late last year. “I think it’s been a while since she’s found herself at ease and comfortable enough with a group of people, to kind of allow bits of her personality and her charm and her sweetness and all of these other parts of her to come out.”

“I think that now that they’ve kind of solidified what they are to each other, and now that she’s kind of found herself as part of this team, she is able to ease in to — not fully, but ease into a little more of, like, not being so serious all the time.” Camacho continued. “And having fun, and getting to experience all those other parts of her that maybe she’s had to stifle, and maybe she’s been wanting for so long, but never had the opportunity to let those sides of her come out.”

But putting all of that fun aside, Team Flash will still have a lot on their plate — especially as they’re still processing that Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) has died in the fight with DeVoe.

“We made a conscious choice to not just have them deal with it in episode 19 and then they move on and everything’s fine.” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com last week. “This is something that they’re all dealing with in different ways, and when it comes out emotionally for them happens at different times. In episode 22, it all sort of comes to a head. It’s a team loss, it’s not a Barry loss. Ralph was one of the team members. Barry trained him, yes, but when Barry was in jail, the team was training him. Everyone is invested in this guy, and it’ was nice to play that out over multiple episodes and not just brush past it.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.