‘The Flash’: “Cause and XS” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Cause and XS”, the fourteenth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The episode is supposed to put Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) front and center, as the latter tries to go back in time several times over to try to save her mother from danger. As the promo for the episode showed, and these photos sort of illustrate, that probably won’t go very well at first.

The episode is also expected to feature a major development with Team Flash’s metahuman cure, which Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) has been interested in possibly using on Cicada (Chris Klein). Even as the cure is expected to help combat the big bad, it turning into a reality will have ramifications on the rest of Team Flash as well.

“One of the things we’re starting to deal with with Cisco is that Barry and Iris are able to juggle this superhero life with a relationship, a marriage, but Cisco is a little less certain that he is able to do that — and he doesn’t know that he wants to,” showrunner Todd Helbing explained in a recent interview. “So he is going to start realizing that is if there is a cure out there, ‘maybe it’s something I should think about.’ For Caitlin, meanwhile, it creates this interesting thing, now that she and Killer Frost are more [simpatico]. If Caitlin were to take the cure, she’d lose this personality [inside her], so there’s a tension that starts to arise between [her and Killer Frost].”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Cause and XS” below!

IRIS’S LIFE IS THREATENED

After Iris (Candice Patton) lands in serious danger, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) races to save her mother.

Barry (Grant Gustin) puts the finishing touches on the metahuman cure, leaving Cisco (Carlos Valdes) with a rare night off so he decides to take Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park) on a date.

Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Jeff Hersh.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Cause and XS” will debut on February 12th. Read on to check out the photos from the episode!

Cicada’s Causing Trouble

…And Nora’s at the Center

Killer Frost is Here to Help!

Let’s Do This

#SaveIris

This Doesn’t Look Good

On the Case!

I Smell Danger

Uh Oh

Meanwhile, Cisco’s on a Date

At Least He’s Having Fun