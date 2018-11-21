‘The Flash’ Celebrates the Holidays in “O Come, All Ye Faithful” Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “O Come, All Ye Faithful”, the seventh episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The episode is set to be The Flash‘s latest holiday episode, which will fall before the show’s 100th episode on December 4th and the first installment of the “Elseworlds” crossover on December 11th. And judging by the looks of things, Team Flash’s Thanksgiving will have a pretty interesting twist to it, with the arrival of Weather Witch (Timeless‘ Reina Hardesty), the vengeful daughter of Mark Mardon/Weather Wizard (Liam McIntyre).

In the comics, Weather Witch is a former sex worker who gets transformed into a New Rogue by the Penguin. Her time as a supervillain was relatively short-lived, as she was killed by a lightning bolt by the Weather Wizard soon after. It looks like The Flash‘s version of Weather Witch will take a decidedly different twist, and it will surely be interesting to see how she makes her TV debut.

There’s a bit of serendipity in Weather Wizard factoring into The Flash‘s 99th episode, seeing as he was the first real foe that Barry crossed paths with in the series’ pilot. And seeing as the show has teased the possibility of doing a younger version of the Rogues, it will be interesting to see exactly what Weather Witch’s role in things is.

Fans can also expect the episode to partially involve Orlin Dwyer/Cicada (Chris Klein), the mysterious metahuman killer that the team has been tracking down all season. As fans learned in this week’s installment, Orlin has some sort of familial tie to Grace Gibbons (Islie Hirvonen), the young woman Cicada has been visiting in the hospital. It remains to be seen whether or not Grace is Olrin’s daughter, or if these scenes will be a “Therefore I Am”-style flashback sequence, but it sounds like fans will get some answers in one way or another.

“There’s a reason why Orlin is doing what he’s doing.” Klein explained in a recent interview. “There’s a reason why as Cicada he wants all metahumans to die. We will learn what that reason is, and we’ll get to judge Orlin for it. One of the coolest things about The Flash is that with every villain, the fans get an opportunity to judge them on their merits. Every villain has a reason for being, and Orlin’s is a pretty heavy one. This guy comes with a lot of sadness. It’s going to be a tough fight for Team Flash.”

You can check out the synopsis for “O Come, All Ye Faithful” below!

“THANKSGIVING — While Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) grapples with unresolved anger over her father’s disappearance in the future, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash must stop a powerful new meta, Weather Witch (guest star Reina Hardesty), from killing her own father, Weather Wizard (guest star Liam Mcintyre).

Sarah Boyd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “O Come, All Ye Faithful” will air on November 27th.