‘The Flash’ Photos Give Best Look Yet at New Cicada

The Flash‘s fifth season has headed in some pretty unexpected directions, particularly with regards to the show’s latest Big Bad. A new pair of photos, which have recently made their way online, highlight the show’s newest twist in a pretty big way.

Two new photos from this Tuesday’s episode, “Time Bomb”, have been released by The CW, which showcase the second version of Cicada who recently made their debut. The photos showcase the costume worn by the adult version of Grace Gibbons (played by Sarah Carter), who has come from the future to go toe-to-toe with Team Flash.

As the end of last week’s episode revealed, Team Flash has told Orlin Dwyer/Cicada (Chris Klein) that Grace is a metahuman. This news about his niece, who has been in a coma for the entirety of this season, convinced him to willingly take Team Flash’s metahuman cure, only for the group to be attacked by the older version of Grace.

While it’s unclear exactly how the older version of Grace became Cicada II — and what that means for Team Flash’s present-day actions — her arrival certainly adds another wrinkle to the remainder of the season. And the notion that she will be popping up again in this week’s episode, which is expected to center on the fact that Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) has been working with Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), could make things pretty dramatic.

“Nora is working with Thawne, and after her experiences with Barry and Thawne in Episode 8, she certainly knows Barry’s reaction to Thawne.” showrunner Todd Helbing revealed in a previous interview. “Now that she has a full understanding of their history, it makes it a little more complicated for her and Thawne in the future, and how she thinks her parents and everybody else on Team Flash would react to that [partnership]. It gets a little dicey for her, a little tricky.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Time Bomb” below, and scroll down to check out the photos from the episode!

“NORA DECIDES TO TELL BARRY AND IRIS THE TRUTH ABOUT THAWNE

Team Flash finds out that a suburban mom named Vickie Bolen (guest star Catherine Lough Haggquist) is in danger and they race to save her. Upon meeting her, they discover she’s a meta-human who is hiding her abilities from her family. Barry (Grant Gustin) encourages Vickie to share her secret with her family, which makes Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) realize she needs to come clean with her parents about Thawne (Tom Cavanagh).

Rob Greenlea directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Sterling Gates.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Time Bomb” will air on March 19th.