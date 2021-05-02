The Flash: "The People V. Killer Frost" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The People V. Killer Frost", the eighth episode of The Flash's seventh season which will air on Tuesday, May 4. In the most recent episode, "Growing Pains", Frost (Caitlin Panabaker) had to come to terms with her misdeeds as Killer Frost when Kristen Kramer (Carmen Moore) from the governor's office pursued her for those crimes despite Central City having largely looked beyond them. Frost ultimately turned herself in and plead guilty, but now that sentencing is on the horizon it doesn't appear that the state's idea of justice involves an opportunity to make amends. The previously-released preview for the episode makes it seem like the state wants to impose a severe, and possibly life-threatening punishment for Frost's past crimes, something that will see Caitlin (also Danielle Panabaker) go to major lengths in order to save her sister.

The episode will also see the debut of Alexa Rivera, the human face of the Strength Force. Played by Sara Garcia, TVLine described Alexa as a "social aid health worker who is working hard to overcome a dark past as she helps the underprivileged in Central City. But when Alexa uncovers a mysterious connection to the all-powerful Strength Force, she becomes Team Flash's most dangerous threat yet."

You can check out the official episode synopsis below and read on for photos.

CAITLIN FIGHTS TO CLEAR FROST – With Frost (Danielle Panabaker) facing an unjust punishment for her past crimes, Caitlin goes to great lengths to save her sister. Meanwhile, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) efforts to protect Speed Force Nora (guest star Michelle Harrison) lead to a shocking discovery. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The People V. Killer Frost" airs May 4th.