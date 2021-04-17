The Flash "The People V. Killer Frost" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "The People V. Killer Frost", the eighth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, May 4th. In recent episodes of The Flash, Frost's (Caitlin Panabaker) time as Killer Frost has come back to haunt her. The arrival of Kristen Kramer (Carmen Moore) from the governor's office made it clear that despite Central City largely looking beyond her past misdeeds, Frost would still eventually have to face her criminal past. That came to a head this week in "Growing Pains" when Frost turned herself in and opted to plead guilty, but it doesn't appear that owning up to her mistakes will help her.

Based on what we've seen in the episode's preview as well as the synopsis below, it seems like the state wants to impose punishment that might be just a bit extreme for those past crimes, meaning that Caitlin (also Danielle Panabaker) will need to go to some major lengths to save her sister. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

CAITLIN FIGHTS TO CLEAR FROST – With Frost (Danielle Panabaker) facing an unjust punishment for her past crimes, Caitlin goes to great lengths to save her sister. Meanwhile, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) efforts to protect Speed Force Nora (guest star Michelle Harrison) lead to a shocking discovery. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The synopsis also mentions that Barry (Grant Gustin) discovers something shocking while protecting Speed Force Nora (Michelle Harrison). While it's not clear exactly what that could mean, Brandon McKnight, who plays Chester P. Runk in the series, has previously said that fans shouldn't believe everything they see in terms of the various Forces, perhaps teasing that Speed Force Nora can't be trusted.

"A few seeds have been planted in the last few episodes, and now in this episode, we get introduced to another one of those mystery villains who seem all-powerful -- definitely the most powerful villains we've seen so far," McKnight told E!. "It's definitely planting seeds for a lot of stuff, but what I will say about that is don't believe everything you see, and don't think you fully understand what is going on."

He added, "There's a lot of twists and turns coming up. That I don't think anybody will really see coming."

He put a slightly finer point on things when speaking with Entertainment Weekly, suggesting that viewers shouldn't necessarily trust the Speed Force Nora either.

"I would say be wary of everything and everyone."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The People V. Killer Frost" airs May 4th.