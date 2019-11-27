The Flash’s Sendhil Ramamurthy Hopes Ramsey Can Be Redeemed

Sendhil Ramamurthy has the unenviable task of being the big bad who will lead The Flash into the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Rather than the typical season-long baddie, Bloodwork’s arc will apparently be finished before the Crisis comes, and that means that while he has been a formidable threat, the whole time he has been hovering over STAR Labs, there has been a bigger threat — that of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” That might be a particularly effective storytelling device because, more than any other big bad yet on the serires, it’s hard to hate Ramsey. He might be doing bad thing, but he is doing them out of fear and desperation and, as the midseason finale shows, he shares that sense of fear and desperation with Barry.

Ramamurthy knows that his character has done terrible, unforgivable things — in the real world. But in the world of genre, he thinks, there is always room for a great redemption arc.

“I think because it’s like a microcosm of real world things and there can be,” Ramamurthy told ComicBook.com. “I don’t know if perfection is the right word to it, but it’s the only one I can come up with right now. In these kinds of perfect worlds, everybody can be redeemed. Regardless of how badly you’ve screwed up, regardless of the horrible things that you’ve done, there is a way to redemption, and it’s got to be work. It’s got to be painful to get to it. That’s the only way that I can see where it can matter, where people will be willing to forgive somebody for doing all of these horrible things. In the real world, you can go too far. There’s no redemption for that. But in an Arrowverse…I would love to think that’s possible. Where no matter how badly you screw up, no matter how much you hurt people, if you were willing to then turn around and say, yes, I did do all of these things and it was terrible, I was wrong. Is there a way forward where I can make it up to, or spend the rest of my time on this, in the Ramsey verse? Making it up to people. That is what I want to do. That’s a cool thing I think with genre as a whole. I think that kind of idealistic way of looking at things is obviously not possible in the real world. But in that kind of world I think it could be.”

The Flash is back for its sixth season, pitting Barry Allen against new and old foes while on an apparent suicide run toward the destiny he has been hoping to avoid since the series premiered. Way back in 2014, fans learned that — as in the comics — Barry Allen would give his life in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, helping to turn back the Anti-Monitor and save the multiverse. That event would take place in May of 2024…or so we all thought. Due to some changes to the timestream during the last season of The Flash, Barry’s date with destiny has been moved up to December 2019, when all five of The CW‘s interconnected DC Comics shows will cross over for “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” and fans will get to see how Barry tries to outrun his fate.

