The Rock Shares New Black Adam Promo Art Ahead of Trailer Debut

After years of anticipation, Black Adam is finally headed to the multiplex later this year, with a live-action movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The film is expected to finally bring the beloved DC antihero to life on the big screen, and Johnson has been vocal about the project in the time prior to its debut. With Black Adam‘s first teaser trailer confirmed to officially debut next Wednesday, and merchandise like the film’s Funko POP! wave already being available, we’re getting some pretty epic looks at what the film will bring. Johnson recently added to that hype by sharing a new piece of promo art for the film on social media, which provides a pretty detailed look at the Black Adam costume.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise‘s Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

“We have always had a vision of where we saw we wanted this to go,” producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview late last year. “We’ve never viewed this as just a one-off movie, I’m such a gigantic comic book nerd and fan, and I love this universe so much, if you can tell from my excitement about talking about all these things. I’ve always gotten into this with a vision of, ‘This is the story we want to tell, this is where we would love to see this go, this is how we would see multiple pictures play out, possibly including spinoffs for individual characters,’ but there’s always been a rough, kind of loose outline in our head on an imaginary white board of how we’d want to do it. As we’re making that, we start to look at that a little bit more. But, again, ultimately, we need the movie to be received well and we want fans to like it, but there’s 100% a vision of what we’d like to be doing in a multiple picture aspect when it comes to Black Adam and the JSA.”

Black Adam is now set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.