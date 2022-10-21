DC Comics Black Adam Funko Pops Have Arrived

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Adam, the upcoming DC Comics blockbuster, stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the titular anti-hero and archnemesis of the superhero Shazam. You'll be able to see the film in theaters on October 21st, but your chance to reserve the first Black Adam Funko Pops starts right now.

As is generally the case with big superhero films, Funko went big with the Black Adam wave, including Deluxe, Pop Ride, Comic Cover and exclusive figures in the mix. A full breakdown of the common Pop figures and exclusives can be found below along with pre-order links. Note that Entertainment Earth is offering free US shipping on all orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout.

Black Adam Common Funko Pops:

Black Adam Exclusive Funko Pops:

Funko POP! Movies: Black Adam: Black Adam Flying w/Cape (Glow) – Amazon Exclusive

Hawkman – Walmart Exclusive

Imprisoned for 5,000 years in the land of Kahndaq, the once enslaved Teth-Adam unleashes the power granted to him by the ancient wizard (Shazam!'s Djimon Hounsou). "I was a slave when I died," Teth-Adam said in Black Adam footage revealed at CinemaCon. "When I was reborn, I was a god."

Johnson previously brought a Black Adam first-look to DC FanDome, revealing the tragic history of the character that Johnson and Collet-Serra compared to the Dirty Harry of the DCEU.

"5,000 years ago, Kahndaq was a melting pot of magic and powers. Most of us had nothing except the chains around our necks. Kahndaq needed a hero. Instead, they got me," the anti-hero said in a Johnson-narrated sizzle screened at DC FanDome 2020. "I did what needed to be done… and they imprisoned me for it. Now, 5,000 years later, I'm free. And I give you my word — no one will ever stop me again."

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.