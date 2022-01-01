Black Adam Sequel Plans Teased by Producer

After nearly a decade of wanting to play the character, Dwayne Johnson’s take on Black Adam is finally headed to the big screen next year. Johnson won’t be the only costumed superhero to factor into Black Adam, as the film has already been confirmed to introduce members of the Justice Society of America and other established DC characters. Given the long-running nature of the characters — and the ability for the superhero adaptation space to spawn sequels and spinoffs — some have already begun to wonder what the future holds for Black Adam’s roster of characters. In a recent interview with Collider, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia confirmed that is definitely the case, provided that the film is successful.

“100%. We have always had a vision of where we saw we wanted this to go,” Garcia explained. “We’ve never viewed this as just a one-off movie, I’m such a gigantic comic book nerd and fan, and I love this universe so much, if you can tell from my excitement about talking about all these things. I’ve always gotten into this with a vision of, ‘This is the story we want to tell, this is where we would love to see this go, this is how we would see multiple pictures play out, possibly including spinoffs for individual characters,’ but there’s always been a rough, kind of loose outline in our head on an imaginary white board of how we’d want to do it. As we’re making that, we start to look at that a little bit more. But, again, ultimately, we need the movie to be received well and we want fans to like it, but there’s 100% a vision of what we’d like to be doing in a multiple picture aspect when it comes to Black Adam and the JSA.”

This echoes comments Garcia previously made to the outlet, revealing that there are “multiple ongoing conversations” in place with regards to the characters’ futures.

“There’s been multiple ongoing conversations on how everything will roll out and it’s very exciting for myself as a filmmaker but even more so as a fan,” Garcia told Collider last year about Black Adam’s place in the wider DCEU. “Unfortunately, I can’t speak to that too much because it is still in the works, but I can say that on our end we’re very focused on building out this world we’re creating with Black Adam and the JSA. Obviously, Shazam exists in that universe along with many many other heroes. And believe me when I say we have very big ambitions for all these characters and the storylines we want to take them through.”

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise‘s Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam is set to be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.