Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Announces Trailer Release Date

We now know when the hierarchy of power in the DC universe will start to change. On Friday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram to reveal that the first full trailer for Black Adam, the upcoming live-action DC film that he is starring in and executive producing, will arrive on June 8th. The news was accompanied by a new behind-the-scenes photo of Johnson in his Black Adam costume, sitting on the character's throne. The film will star Johnson as the fan-favorite DC Comics hero, and will feature him in a powerful adventure alongside the Justice Society of America.

"For the millions of you who know the Black Adam mythology – you understand the meaning and power of this throne," Johnson's caption reads in part. "I made a promise to myself that I would not sit on the throne until we shot the actual scene where Black Adam has EARNED his right to take his sacred place on high. So I always just sat at the steps and did my homework 📄⚡️😊 We finally filmed "the iconic moment" and what a moment it was. 🚨 World Premiere of the BLACK ADAM trailer 🚨drops JUNE 8TH ⚡️🌎"

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"We have always had a vision of where we saw we wanted this to go," producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview late last year. "We've never viewed this as just a one-off movie, I'm such a gigantic comic book nerd and fan, and I love this universe so much, if you can tell from my excitement about talking about all these things. I've always gotten into this with a vision of, 'This is the story we want to tell, this is where we would love to see this go, this is how we would see multiple pictures play out, possibly including spinoffs for individual characters,' but there's always been a rough, kind of loose outline in our head on an imaginary white board of how we'd want to do it. As we're making that, we start to look at that a little bit more. But, again, ultimately, we need the movie to be received well and we want fans to like it, but there's 100% a vision of what we'd like to be doing in a multiple picture aspect when it comes to Black Adam and the JSA."

Black Adam is now set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.