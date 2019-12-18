Could New The Suicide Squad Photo Be Teasing King Shark?

James Gunn is currently hard at work on The Suicide Squad, a film that is expected to bring a pretty unique take on the DC Comics team. With nearly two years until the movie hits theaters, there are quite a lot of roles in the film that are currently a mystery, but that hasn’t stopped fans from looking for clues. On Tuesday, Gunn took to social media to share his “Task Force X-Mas” cake, which goes to some pretty creative lengths to illustrate a few characters from the film. The action figures sitting on top of the cake includes a mix of established Suicide Squad characters (Rick Flagg, Boomerang, and even a DC Superhero Girls Harley Quinn) and some more esoteric interpretations of new cast members (John Cena’s wrestling figure, Peter Capaldi’s Doctor Who). Amongst all of that is a Primal Age figure of none other than King Shark. This prompted a fan to ask Gunn if King Shark is in the movie, to which he responded with a shrug emoji.

Granted, Gunn including King Shark in his social media posts isn’t anything new, as the writer-director got a birthday cake themed around the character earlier this year. Comedian and actor Steve Agee has been cast in the role since August, but Agee’s role was never officially confirmed by Gunn.

The Suicide Squad is also expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melichior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

“It’s going to be different, for sure, but I think everyone’s welcoming that challenge and welcoming the new energy in.” Courtney recently told ComicBook.com. “I loved [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer], I loved working with David, I’d work with David again in a heartbeat. But Gunn, too, is quite prolific and really, obviously, does know what he’s doing. I’m excited to see what he brings to it. It’s going to be tonally different but very cool as well. The world has evolved from where we were at at that point; he’s going to have his own take on it, and it’s going to be great.”

