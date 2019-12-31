The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Confirms New Costume for Harley Quinn

The next few years are set to be big for Harley Quinn fans, with Margot Robbie reprising the character across both Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and The Suicide Squad. Harley is certainly no stranger to unexpected costumes in the comics and on the big screen, and it looks like that is set to continue with The Suicide Squad. In a recent Instagram Q&A, Squad writer-director James Gunn teased that Harley Quinn will not be wearing “the same outfit”.

While there’s no telling exactly what that will entail, there are certainly a lot of possibilities, something that was explored behind-the-scenes for 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We tried on every variation of the costume. I cannot emphasize enough how many outfits, and how many variations of the Harley Quinn costume we tried,” Robbie said at the time. “We tried the court jester costume, we tried the corset and skirt, we tried leather pants, we tried literally every type of costume possible for her. I really love where we ended up. And who knows, maybe in the sequels we’ll go with the court jester one. I think there’s a world of possibilities.”

The Suicide Squad will be Robbie’s next DCEU appearance after Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), an all-female ensemble movie that is set to launch early next year. While The Suicide Squad is sure to be wildly different from Birds of Prey, Robbie recently expressed her excitement in the film.

“You’re going to be laughing a lot,” Robbie revealed in an interview earlier this week. “It’s going to be good is all I can say for now. It’s going to be very, very good.”

The Suicide Squad is also expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melichior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

“It’s going to be different, for sure, but I think everyone’s welcoming that challenge and welcoming the new energy in.” Courtney recently told ComicBook.com. “I loved [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer], I loved working with David, I’d work with David again in a heartbeat. But Gunn, too, is quite prolific and really, obviously, does know what he’s doing. I’m excited to see what he brings to it. It’s going to be tonally different but very cool as well. The world has evolved from where we were at at that point; he’s going to have his own take on it, and it’s going to be great.”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.