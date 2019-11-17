The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Says Margot Robbie Has Filmed “Some” of Her Scenes

The world of DC Films is continuing to evolve in some interesting and unexpected ways, with a slew of films set to hit the big screen within the next couple of years. One highly-anticipated example is The Suicide Squad, James Gunn’s sequel-of-sorts to the 2016 blockbuster. The ensemble cast of new and returning characters will include Margot Robbie‘s take on Harley Quinn — and we might have a bit more insight into her role. According to a new post from Gunn on his Instagram stories, Robbie has filmed “some”, but not all, of her scenes in the upcoming film.

The Suicide Squad will be Robbie’s next DCEU appearance after Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), an all-female ensemble movie that is set to launch early next year. While The Suicide Squad is sure to be wildly different from Birds of Prey, Robbie recently expressed her excitement in the film.

“You’re going to be laughing a lot,” Robbie revealed in an interview earlier this week. “It’s going to be good is all I can say for now. It’s going to be very, very good.”

The Suicide Squad is also expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melichior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

“It’s going to be different, for sure, but I think everyone’s welcoming that challenge and welcoming the new energy in.” Courtney recently told ComicBook.com. “I loved [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer], I loved working with David, I’d work with David again in a heartbeat. But Gunn, too, is quite prolific and really, obviously, does know what he’s doing. I’m excited to see what he brings to it. It’s going to be tonally different but very cool as well. The world has evolved from where we were at at that point; he’s going to have his own take on it, and it’s going to be great.”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 21, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.