The Suicide Squad Star Shares New King Shark and Polka-Dot Man Behind the Scenes Photo

The Suicide Squad was one of last summer's biggest films and was a big hit with DC Comics fans. Now, that The Suicide Squad has been out for almost a year, you'd think that we'd be done with seeing new images from the film. Turns out that you'd be wrong. Steve Agee, who has the dual role of John Economos and King Shark's body stand-in, has revealed a new behind-the-scenes look at King Shark and Polka-Dot Man on Twitter.

The image features David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man in full costume and Agee as King Shark's body stand-in. The actor shared the image with the caption, "Family vacation two years ago in Corto Maltese #TheSuicideSquad #TaskForceX #Jotunheim #KingShark #PolkaDotMan." You can check out the behind-the-scenes image below!

James Gunn followed up The Suicide Squad with a spin-off series based on the film's Peacemaker character that was played by John Cena. After the series had a successful first season on HBO Max, the director moved on to filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and he recently wrapped. Gunn previously revealed that he will more than likely focus on Peacemaker's second season as well as other DC Comics projects. Gunn recently said as much in a recent interview with Variety. So, you can expect Gunn's tenure with Warner Bros. and the DCEU to continue for the foreseeable future.

"I think I pretty much have decided that after I'm done with Guardians, I'm going to be doing television for at least a year. My mind's made up on that," Gunn confirmed with Variety. "Not all the shows that we're dealing with are things that I'm going to be writing and directing, so some of them may take different amounts of my time. Peacemaker is going to be me writing, me directing, and spending all my time on set. But other shows that may not be writing and directing or not directing all the episodes."

Peacemaker season one is now streaming on HBO Max!

