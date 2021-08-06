The Suicide Squad Trailer Confirms Bloodsport's Connection to Superman

✖

The final trailer for Warner Bros.' The Suicide Squad surfaced online on Tuesday, giving fans who aren't afraid to poke around into the world of YouTube advertisements a chance to see a new look at the film. The unconventional trailer provided viewers with a better window into some of the film's new and lesser-known DC Comics characters — beginning with Idris Elba's Robert DuBois/Bloodsport. The trailer essentially opened with an introduction into Bloodsport's history within the DCEU, and established a major connection to Superman in the process. As Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) reveals early on in the trailer, Bloodsport was incarcerated after shooting Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill) with a Kryptonite bullet, which managed to place the Man of Steel into the ICU. Whether or not this could lead to an actual cameo from Cavill remains to be seen.

This lines up pretty closely with DuBois' origin in the comics, particularly when he debuted in John Byrne's Superman #4 in 1987. An African-American man who has a mental breakdown after his brother returns home severely injured by the Vietnam War, DuBois is manipulated by Lex Luthor into believing that Superman is his enemy, and faces off against the Kryptonian with a teleporter and Kryptonite bullets. The two faced off twice, and Bloodsport managed to injure him with a Kryptonite needle the first time. Bloodsport was eventually arrested and sent to Stryker's Island, where he went toe-to-toe with the second Bloodsport, a fanatical racist named Alexander Trent.

The Suicide Squad's trailer also introduces audiences to DuBois' daughter, Tyla DuBois (Storm Reid), whose own criminal record seems to be part of the motivation for DuBois to reluctantly work for Waller. Given the fact that Bloodsport does not canonically have a daughter in the comics, it will be interesting to see how that relationship factors into her father's time in Task Force X.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

