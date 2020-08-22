The Suicide Squad: Could Bloodsport Mean We See Henry Cavill's Superman?

✖

Straight from The Suicide Squad panel at today's DC FanDome came the reveal that no one was able to guess for the past year. Director James Gunn confirmed that Idris Elba will be playing none other than the DC character Bloodsport in the upcoming movie. A deep cut villain from the pages of DC Comics, the character has one major claim to fame based on his limited appearances: shooting (and wounding) Superman with a Kryptonite bullet. Gunn teased this aspect of the character himself during the panel as being the reason he was locked up in the film, which no doubt has folks wondering, will we get to see that moment?

As we all know, Henry Cavill has been in talks with Warner Bros. about a return to playing Superman. For the time being though his Man of Steel won't be the focus of his own feature films but will pop up in supporting roles and in cameos in other movies, which sets the stage perfectly for him to appear in The Suicide Squad for a sequence where Bloodsport takes him down.

The hang up there obviously is that this deal with WB For his return happened long after production on The Suicide Squad had wrapped, but luckily there's still almost a year before the film is out meaning an opportunity for Cavill to film a cameo could happen between now and then.

Even without a proper Superman cameo in the film though, fans can expect an unrelenting and gritty war movie from Gunn who confirmed that the amount of explosions and practical effects in this movie outnumbers some of the films he's working on for Marvel.

"I cannot confirm the exact amount of explosions and crashes, but I will say that we have about as many explosions and crashes in this film as in any film ever," Gunn revealed. "In fact, the guy who did all of our special effects on this film, Dan Sudick, who has done almost all of the Marvel movies, great movies, says there are more effects in this film than all of those movies he's done combined. So we have a huge special effect explosion extravaganza for you guys."

The Suicide Squad cast also includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

