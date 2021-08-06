The Suicide Squad Releases New Trailer, But There's a Catch

✖

We're less than two months away from the debut of The Suicide Squad, and the DC film has already done a lot to get fans hyped. After debuting two trailers earlier this year, fans have been clamoring for a new look at the film, and social media posts from writer and director James Gunn seemed to hint that it could be arriving sooner than later. As it turns out, that "sooner" appears to have been Tuesday morning — but with one major caveat. A new trailer for The Suicide Squad surfaced online around 8/7 AM CT on Tuesday, but it can only be found in advertisements on YouTube. At the time of this writing, the trailer is not officially available on any of the film or Warner Bros.' social media accounts, and it is unclear if and when they will debut on there.

While this requires fans to do a bit more legwork to track down the new The Suicide Squad trailer, it certainly seems like it will be worth it, as the new footage provides more insight into the unconventional DC Comics ensemble. The trailer also provides new looks at the film's surprise villain, iconic Justice League foe Starro, as well as a number of zany aspects of the film.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.