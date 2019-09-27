Deathstroke Kills SPOILER in New Titans Episode “Aqualad”

Episode 4 of DC Universe‘s Titans season 2 is (as predicted) a flashback episode that takes us back to the first iteration of the Titans team, in order to reveal what tragic event ultimately caused a major schism in the group. That dark history, it turns out, involves the villains Doctor Light and Deathstroke – both of whom are now terrorizing the new Titans team, in present day. As it turns out, Light definitely has reason to hold a grudge against the Titans; however, it’s the Titans, we learn, who have a bigger axe to grind against Deathstroke, as the master assassin killed one of their own!

Warning: Titans Season 2 “Aqualad” Spoilers Follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

*

As you may or may not have guessed from the episode’s title, the Titan who loses his/her life at Deathstroke’s hands is none other than Aqualad (Drew Van Acker)! Read below for the full story of how Garth / Aqualad was slain by Deathstroke:

The “Aqualad” episode details how Arthur Light (Michael Mosley) first developed his light-absorption suit, and went on a series of heists, meant to turn him into a living bomb. The Titans suit up to stop Light, but a subplot reveals that Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie) is going through a crisis of heart, torn between her feelings for Garth and her obligations as an Amazon. The Titans manage to eventually bring Light down, but in the aftermath, Donna decides to leave the team.

The night before she goes, Donna acknowledges her feelings for Garth by going to bed with him – only to leave him in the middle of the night. When Dick informs Garth what Donna is really up to, Garth rushes to the airport to intercept her. Donna and Garth have a heartfelt moment outside the private hangar where Donna is set to fly out to Themiscyra, and Donna ultimately has to make a choice with her heart. In the end she chooses Garth and the team, and gets to feel overjoyed about her choice… for all of a second. As Donna and Garth are embracing, Garth gets shot through the heart with a high-powered rifle, dying in an instant. The shooter is revealed to be none other than Deathstroke, who tries to take out Donna too, until her Amazon liason manages to get Donna away to safety.

The episode ends in the flashback sequence, with the Dick and the Titans figuring out Slade Wilson was the shooter that killed Garth. The Titans set out to get revenge – but judging from present day context, that mission doesn’t end well.

Titans streams new episodes on DC Universe every Friday.