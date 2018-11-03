‘Titans’: Together Preview Released

DC Universe has released a new preview for Titans episode 5, and it seems to be finally bringing the Titans together as a team.

The new promo is titled Together and features glimpses of Robin, Starfire, Raven, and the Nuclear Family. As fans know from the previous episodes, the Nuclear Family is trying desperately to retrieve Raven, and they’re having to go through Dick Grayson and Kory to do it. As we see here there seems to be some attraction between the two heroes, but unfortunately, they don’t have much a chance to do anything about it before some of the Nuclear family barges in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elsewhere Raven continues to fight the evil within her, but by promo’s end, we also see her using that power a bit alongside Robin and Starfire, who are also attacking the Nuclear Family. At least, it seems that way, but with struggles lately, you can’t even really tell whose side she is on. If you’re unfamiliar with the Nuclear Family, you can learn all about them right here.

You can check out the full preview in the video above, and the description of the episode can be found below.

“When the Nuclear Family tracks them down, Dick, Kory, Rachel and Gar decide to stop running and work together – and the team that will be known as “The Titans” is formed.”

The darker take on Titans was a bit divisive when first revealed, but so far it seems to have resonated in a mostly positive way with critics and fans. The current score on Rotten Tomatoes sits at a Certified Fresh 84%, and the Audience Score is just about the same at 80%. Next up for the show is to introduce the Doom Patrol, which is avaiable today.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin, Teagan Croft as Raven, Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dove. Other cast members will include Lindsey Gort, April Bowlby, Jale Michaels, Dwain Murphy, Seamus Dever, and Bruno Bichir. The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.”

Titans is available on the DC Universe app.