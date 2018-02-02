TV Ratings: ‘Arrow’ Continues Free Fall on Thursday Night

In the war against the network TV ratings, Oliver Queen and his team are fading fast.

This year has been a ratings struggle for Arrow on The CW, but Thursday night’s episode took things to a new low. Just 1.24 million people tuned in the show this week, earning a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic. While the rating score was steady for Arrow, the viewers marked the lowest non-Thanksgiving episode in the show’s history.

While shows on The CW have always survived with lower ratings than the shows on other networks, the constant ratings plunge that Arrow is experiencing should be cause for concern for fans. At this point, it’s likely the series will at least be renewed for Season 7 but, if something doesn’t change, anything beyond that would be in serious jeopardy.

Supernatural had a tough time leading things off for The CW as well. The show’s 1.69 million viewers were the lowest of the season outside of the Thanksgiving episode, though the 0.6 demo rating was steady.

ABC had a solid night all-around on Thursday, with Scandal (5.6 mil/1.4) and Grey’s Anatomy (8.85 mil/2.3) both hitting yearly highs. How to Get Away With Murder (3.7 mil/1.0) remained a steady performer for the network.

Over on NBC, The Good Place (3.2 mil/1.1) was steady in its highly talked-about season finale, Will & Grace (4.1 mil/1.2), Superstore (3.5 mil/1.1), and Chicago Fire (5.6 mil/1.0) were all slightly down, and A.P. Bio (3.2 mil/0.9) was decent in its special preview episode.

FOX only aired a new episode of singing competition The Four (3.4 mil/1.1) which saw a slight dip.

CBS had steady performers in Mom (9.2 mil/1.6), Life in Pieces (7.1 mil/1.2), and SWAT (6.2 mil/1.0). Hit sitcoms Big Bang Theory (14.5 mil/2.8) and Young Sheldon (12.9 mil/2.3) were the most-watched shows of the night, but they each suffered a small hit.