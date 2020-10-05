Vanessa Hudgens Poses In Catwoman Suit To Kick Off Halloween Month Early

✖

Singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens is clearly getting ready for Halloween early, or perhaps just showing off a costume that she won't get to be seen in at a party. Hudgens took to Instagram to post a series of photos of her in a Catwoman costume, inspired by the version of the character played by Michelle Pfeiffer in 1992's Batman Returns. She can be seen in the photos with Australian singer GG Magree, also sporting a Catwoman costume. This isn't the first time that Vanessa Hudgens has shared a headline with the Batman villain, as it was previously rumored she was up for the part in Matt Reeves' upcoming film.

Though it's unclear how true the rumors were at the time, since the part eventually went to Zoë Kravitz, but that didn't stop fans from imagining what it might be like. At the time, Hudgens collected some of the articles and fan art and shared them on her Instagram Story, making it very clear how thriller she was over the response they'd been getting. She would caption one post with, "Okay. Who do I need to talk to make this happen lol #dreamrole" Another time she used the caption "@dccomics JUST THROWING IT OUT THERE. Dream role lol."

View this post on Instagram Happy October 1st my ghoulish friends ☠️👻😈🧛🏻‍♀️🧟‍♀️🕷🕸🦇#Vhalloweeny A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Oct 1, 2020 at 8:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram When u have too many good catwoman pics lol @ggmagree A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Oct 3, 2020 at 8:01pm PDT

As reported a few weeks ago, in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The CDC has advised that "many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses" and breaks down various celebrations by risk level. "Avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19: Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door," the guidance noted. You can check out the complete listing of high-risk activities here.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it seems likely we'll see more candid/"at home" shots of celebrities in their Halloween costumes this year.