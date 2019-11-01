Zelda Williams Becomes Link in Awesome Halloween Costume

Halloween costumes can range from media and figures close to your heart to absolute abstract nonsense. In the case of Zelda Williams, this year was a moment to reflect on a costume that was very appropriate in her own hilarious way. The actress decided to dress up as the hero from Nintendo‘s Legend of Zelda game series. Her rendition of The Hero of Time is pretty much perfect. Now, this is just a temporary appearance for the actress as she only really hops on social media like this for Halloween, charity, and the occasional gif. But, this was an excellent reason to drop back into the fray, if only for a moment. Her joke about hiding the pots is a reference to how mischievous players can break pots inside of shops and houses to take the jewels inside to pad their wallets.

Green tunic, hat, white tights, and riding boots are all in place. Looks like the belt and the cross strap eliminate a few of the versions of Link from contention for her choice during this Halloween. The Master Sword and Hylian Shield combo is pretty cool to see all together with the set like this as well. It’s a great look, but there is going to be a literal wave of people mentioning that, “the princess is Zelda not Link” to her all night. (She’s probably gotten a ton of that over the course of her childhood and career to be honest.)

To hear the actor tell it, he and his wife had just brought home a large television and the latest Nintendo game console while she was pregnant. While they played through one of the many iterations in the Legend of Zelda, they became fond of the name. It just stuck out over time and it became the selection. He has also made light of people that mistook his daughter‘s name for an homage to writer F. Scott Fitzgerald’s wife, but that is not the case.

Williams also decided to livestream Nintendo’s latest mainline Legend of Zelda release, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for charity back in 2017. She honored her father with that gesture in March of that year as many joined her on a Twitch stream to raise awareness and money for a good cause. The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is a group dedicated to awarding grants for research into mental illness. There were some surprises during the event as various people dropped in to see the progress.

Swiggity swooty, Im coming for that rupee pic.twitter.com/eR6feUsDLt — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) November 1, 2019

So, another successful Halloween for the Hero of Time, and just like in the game, she’ll disappear until the world needs her again. But, it was pretty cool to see for one night.