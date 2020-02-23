Watch the Birds of Prey Stunt That Knocked Out the Film’s Cameraman

Fans are still loving Birds of Prey in theaters, even with the name change, and the director is giving fans on Twitter some new insight about the film. Cathy Yan pointed out that the sequence in the funhouse slide ended up being more real than people could have imagined. Mary Elizabeth Winstead is taking on one of the armed villains and they collide before she rides down. Yan let her followers in on a little secret, the cut in that scene is real because the stuntman collided with the camera person. It’s a wild detail that shows how authentic some of the action beats in that movie can be.

Birds of Prey producers Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll thought of one scary stunt that Robbie did when talking to Comicbook.com. “There’s a part where literally Margot is on skates getting pushed by a speeding car,” Unkeless began. “You think one wobble and thing could go bad, she could go under the car, and it’s like, we were so relieved to have that shot… And she would never admit to being scared.”

Kroll added, “She’s so brave. She’s do anything. Anything for a movie… And she’s not, I don’t think she is scared. I was more scared for her.”

That cameraman was our DP, Matty Libatique, who got destroyed by MEW and the 200 pound stuntman. That shot going to black was the collision. https://t.co/Nwo90RblJg — Cathy Yan (@cyan852) February 22, 2020

Margot Robbie has talked about the film’s stunts in previous interviews. She was really proud of the work of the entire cast and crew for bringing the experience home for the people watching in theaters. “There are so many. Recently… I can’t talk about them, since the movie isn’t out yet. There’s a lot of really cool stunts in the Birds of Prey movie. Quite a few of them, I couldn’t do, because they were just too risky. But no, I’m constantly amazed by stunt performers. One of my brothers is actually a stuntman, so I have a deep appreciation for it.”

The film stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary; Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya; Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz; Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis; and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra “Cass” Cain.

