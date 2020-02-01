Birds of Prey Producers Recall Scary Stunt Filmed With Margot Robbie

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) brings back Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie to reprise her Suicide Squad role as DC Comics' Harley Quinn. Harley is a wild character who lends herself to some exciting but potentially dangerous stunts. Speaking to ComicBook.com at the film's premiere event, producers Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll recalled one particularly scary stunt that Robbie did not back away from. "There's a part where literally Margot is on skates getting pushed by a speeding car," Unkeless says. "You think one wobble and thing could go bad, she could go under the car, and it's like, we were so relieved to have that shot… And she would never admit to being scared."

Kroll adds, "She's so brave. She's do anything. Anything for a movie… And she's not, I don't think she is scared. I was more scared for her."

Robbie has discussed the film's stunts in interviews prior to its premiere. "There are so many. Recently... I can't talk about them, since the movie isn't out yet. There's a lot of really cool stunts in the Birds of Prey movie. Quite a few of them, I couldn't do, because they were just too risky. But no, I'm constantly amazed by stunt performers. One of my brothers is actually a stuntman, so I have a deep appreciation for it."

According to the film's official synopsis, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

The film stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary; Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya; Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz; Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis; and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra “Cass” Cain.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) opens on February 7th. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, Super Pets on May 20, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!