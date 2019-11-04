Watchmen: The Conspiracy Deepens in “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own” Preview

HBO’s Watchmen is barrelling full steam ahead, adding an increasingly-weird take on the iconic graphic novel. This week’s episode made some pretty major strides in tying to the source material, between introducing Laurie Blake/Silk Spectre (Jean Smart) and confirming that yes, Jeremy Irons is playing Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias. Even then, the series still has a heaping helping of questions to answer — and hopefully, footage from the next episode will provide some clues. On Sunday, HBO released a preview for “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own”, the fourth episode of the show’s run.

The episode is set to properly introduce Lady Trieu (Hong Chau), a mysterious trillionaire name-dropped in this week’s installment. We now know that she was the one who bought Veidt’s company before he went into hiding, which adds a whole new dynamic to her being involved with the conspiracy happening in Tulsa.

The title for the episode is taken from a line of Things Fall Apart, the landmark 1958 novel by Chinua Achebe. The novel chronicles the life of Okonkwo, a wrestling champion in a Nigerian clan whose life gets deeply affected by British colonialism. Given the approach that the series has had thus far to race and white supremacy in our history – including opening the series with the Tulsa Race Massacre – it will be interesting to see if and how that title directly plays into the episode.

“Fully aware and conscious of my own pretension, four or five years ago I first read ‘The Case for Reparations’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates and subsequently read a lot of his writing,” Lindelof said during an appearance at the Television Critics Association earlier this year. “And that was the first time that I had heard about Black Wall Street and what happened in Tulsa in 1921. [I was] sort of ashamed and confused and embarrassed that I had never heard about it before. Then I bought a book called Burning where I learned all about it. That was the beginning of my education.”

You can check out the synopsis for “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own” below!

“Reclusive trillionaire Lady Trieu finally enters the stage with a mysterious offer; With Blake getting closer to the truth of her coverup, Angela enlists Looking Glass for help; The Lord trains two new servants.

Written by Damon Lindelof & Christal Henry; directed by Andrij Parekh.”

Watchmen airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO. “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own” will air on November 10th.