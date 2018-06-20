‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Fan Art Imagines Diana Using the Invisible Jet in Style

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to take the Princess of Themyscira into a new era, and it looks like fans are having fun imagining what that could look like.

BossLogic recently debuted a new piece on Instagram, which imagines Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) flying her Invisible Jet over Themyscria. You can check it out below.

This comes after a new set video appeared to suggest that the Invisible Jet would play a role in Wonder Woman 1984. The video showed Gadot in her Wonder Woman costume, flying on a rig through a rioting street.

Some fans will surely be excited by the possibility of the Invisible Jet, while others will probably be skeptical about how the jet can work in modern live-action. But the vehicle’s appearance does make a lot of sense, considering the film’s 1980s setting (and the production’s desire to honor Wonder Woman’s past appearances). And as it turns out, director Patty Jenkins has expressed an interest in featuring the vehicle in the past.

“The invisible jet is very important and ultimately we have to have the invisible jet,” Jenkins said back in 2017. “That’s a very big part of Wonder Woman.”

And it sounds like if the Invisible Jet really is in Wonder Woman 1984, it will be used in an effective way.

“I brought in all of my [department heads] every week,” Jenkins said in an interview earlier this year. “I would sit and hammer home… we have to be so careful that we don’t veer from one movie to another movie, first of all, and, second, that anywhere that she walks out in a Wonder Woman suit, it just doesn’t look ridiculous.”

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot echoed during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to land in theaters on November 1, 2019.