Connie Nielsen Calls Wonder Woman 1984 “a Homecoming”

While a lot of upcoming blockbusters are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still plenty of films that will hopefully hit theaters later this year. One highly-anticipated entry on that list is Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the beloved DC film. As WW84’s first trailer showed, the sequel will be having a pretty wide scope, part of which will involve the return of Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) and the other Amazons on Themyscira. In a recent interview with ComingSoon.net, Nielsen spoke about returning to play the role of the Queen of the Amazons, and said that the filming experience was “like a homecoming”.

“It was a little bit like a homecoming,” Nielsen revealed. “We got to see everybody, hang out. It was very cute. All the girls got to get together and it was very cool.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it’s unclear exactly how much the Amazons will be featured in WW84, they will definitely play an interesting part in Diana Prince’s (Gal Gadot) overall story. The film will follow her in a previously-unseen adventure in the 1980s, with a supporting cast that includes Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal).

“Heroism involves keeping your love and compassion intact while you try to change the world,” director Patty Jenkins explained in a recent interview. “I love that about Wonder Woman and it was one of the things I felt the most passionate about being maintained, because it was something that I loved about her growing up. She was an inspiration and no part of her made me feel that I couldn’t also be a woman, and also be a mother, and also be a wife or a girlfriend or a partner. She’s a whole-bodied hero who stands for goodness, but also love and compassion and kindness. That’s where it was the most challenging—the world not thinking a female superhero could be powerful.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to be released in theaters on August 14th. Other upcoming DC films include The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.