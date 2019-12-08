Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Released

While Wonder Woman has been around for decades, Gal Gadot‘s portrayal on the big screen has brought the character to a whole new generation of fans. After appearances in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, and Justice League, Diana Prince is back once again in Wonder Woman 1984, and we finally have a look at footage from the film. As part of Brazil’s CCXP convention, Warner Bros. released the first official trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, which you can check out above.

Outside of a few on-set photos and a beautifully-vibrant teaser poster, this marks the biggest piece of WW84‘s marketing campaign yet. The film, which will follow Diana on an epic adventure in the 1980s, was initially set to be released in November of this year, before being moved to next summer.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot explained during an interview in 2017. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

The cast of WW84 also includes Chris Pine returning as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters) portraying Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones) playing Maxwell Lord.

“You know what was cool,” the film’s director, Patty Jenkins said in a recent interview. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

“But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

