‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Star Pedro Pascal Hilariously Refuses to Reveal His Character

It still will be almost two years until Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters, and it looks like one of the film’s stars is still keeping a few secrets.

Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac recently participated in a Wired Autocomplete Interview, where both actors answered the most popular questions that have been Googled about them. Several times throughout the interview, the topic of Pascal’s mystery character in WW84 came about, and he avoided the question in some pretty creative ways.

Around 4:58 into the video, Pascal pretended that he was about to reveal his mystery character, before pretending that his neck was snapped and falling out of his chair. Later on in the video, another Google search brought up the rumors that Pascal is playing Doctor Fate — which he responded to in the exact same way.

So, if you’re wanting to find out what character Pascal is playing, you might be out of luck for the time being.

In the time since Pascal officially joined the film’s cast, quite a lot of fan theories have popped up about his potential character, which fans either guessing Doctor Fate or Maxwell Lord. Based off of more recent rumors, the latter might be the case, but there’s really no telling at this point.

As the title suggests, WW84 will follow its titular character (played by Gal Gadot) in a new adventure in the 1980s. The cast also includes Chris Pine, who will be reprising his role as Steve Trevor, and Kristen Wiig, who will be playing Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah.

“You know what was cool,” director Patty Jenkins said in a recent interview. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

