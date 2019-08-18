Wonder Woman: Cheetah Kills SPOILER

The “Year of the Villain” event is set to rip its way through the DC Comics universe, and it looks like it just let a pretty dark impact on Wonder Woman’s world. Spoilers for Wonder Woman #76, “Mothers and Children”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue followed a primarily-happy time for Diana, as the barrier between Earth and Themyscira had successfully opened. After catching up with her mother and other Amazons, Diana and Atlantiades attempted to return back to Earth, and succeeded in doing so. They arrived and reunited with Steve Trevor and Aphrodite, and Diana let the three of them at their house while she focused on reuniting Veronica Cale with her daughter.

While everything seemed to be going well for Diana and those in her orbit, a surprise arrival from Cheetah quickly brought things crashing down. As fans will remember, the series’ previous issue had ended with one of Lex Luthor’s drones having a meeting with Cheetah, in which he helped her find the God Killer sword. With it, Lex proclaimed that Cheetah shouldn’t just try to kill Wonder Woman, but all of the Amazons.

Cheetah arrived at Diana and Steve’s house and quickly found Aphrodite, who was sitting and reading The Island of Dr. Moreau. Cheetah soon recognized who Aphrodite was, and asked her or passage to Themyscira. When Aphrodite denied her, Cheetah remarked that all immortals think they’re better than humanity. She then asked Aphrodite to tell her she was beautiful, before stabbing her with the God Killer.

There’s no telling exactly how this will play out in future issues of Wonder Woman, although upcoming solicits do suggest that Cheetah and the God Killer will play a significant role. Even in the immediate aftermath, the death of Aphrodite will probably have a profound impact on Diana and Steve, especially after she’s lived with and accompanied the pair for so many issues. Granted, there is always the chance that Aphrodite could reincarnate, as Old Gods have occasionally done in the world of DC Comics, but that would open up a whole other can of worms.

What do you think of Cheetah killing Aphrodite in Wonder Woman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Wonder Woman #77 will be released on August 28th.