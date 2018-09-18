Kate Beckinsale Opens Up on the Time She Almost Played Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot has become the big screen’s definitive portrayal of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, but another actress almost stepped into the role.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kate Beckinsale was asked about whether or not she was once in talks to play the Princess of Themyscira. As she revealed, that was the case, back when a version of the Wonder Woman movie was being developed in the mid-2000s.

“Yes, there was a period of time, a long time ago, when [producer] Joel Silver was involved with it.” Beckinsale explained. “But it worked out beautifully. That was a wonderful film that Gal [Gadot] did.”

Apparently, Beckinsale has no regrets about not signing on to play Wonder Woman, thanks in part to the film’s script.

“No.” Beckinsale explained. “It would have been a terrible movie based on the script that I read.”

The Underworld actress has expressed a similar sort of sentiment in the past, also adding that there were other reasons for her not taking the role.

“I don’t know if I was desperate to be in a leotard. I’d already done the rubber trousers,” Beckinsale said in an interview last year. “You have to take in that you have a child at some point and how much could you possibly embarrass them. That’s such an oppressive thing. If your mother is Wonder Woman, you’re gonna have issues.”

“And now, for my daughter’s generation, they’re not questioning that at all,” Beckinsale explained. “You know, Wonder Woman smacked everybody at the box office…. That’s normal to them and that feels like a short period of time for quite a big change. It’s nice to have been part of moving that needle. It’s nice to have that.”

“There’s also a very big alternate universe where I’m Catwoman.” Beckinsale added. There’s a lot of that.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.