Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Would Want Halle Berry As Love Interest In Sequel

It has been a busy year for Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. The heroine debuted earlier this spring in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice where critics and fans agreed she shined. The actress has also suited up to play the character for her own standalone film as well as Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Soon, Wonder Woman will have three DC Extended Universe films under her belt, so it makes sense that she should have some fun – perhaps with a lover?

In Wonder Woman, Diana looks like she will fall for Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor. But, when it comes to the sequel, the heroine’s love life remains a mystery. However, there is one person who Gadot thinks he could have an on-screen relationship with, and it’s a familiar name.

The actress did an interview on an Israeli talk show called Good Night with Guy Pines. It was there that Gadot said she wouldn’t mind if Halle Berry played her love interest in Wonder Woman 2.

“I saw her the other day, Halle Berry. She’s so beautiful. Wow! She’s gorgeous! So…yeah, I could do it with her,” Gadot said.

If you watch the interview, it doesn’t seem like Gadot answered the question in jest – but that is not too surprising. This summer, writer Greg Rucka confirmed that Wonder Woman was a canonically queer character in the DC Universe, and Gadot has not seem disheartened by the revelation.

It wasn’t long ago that Gadot commented on Wonder Woman’s sexuality in an interview with Variety. The actress was asked about the heroine’s bisexual or pansexual orientation, and she said it made sense. However, she did say it was not something fans would see discussed in the solo Wonder Woman film.

“It’s not something we’ve explored [in Wonder Woman]. It never came to the table, but when you talk theoretically about all the women on Themyscira and how many years she was there, then what he said makes sense,” she said.

Gadot went on to say, “In this movie she does not experience any bisexual relationships. But it’s not about that. She’s a woman who loves people for who they are. She can be bisexual. She loves people for their hearts.”

According to Rucka, The comics indicate that Themyscira is filled with queer and even polyamorous relationships, and Rucka said those Amazons don’t view their love as something ‘other.’

“An Amazon doesn’t look at another Amazon and say, ‘You’re gay.’ They don’t. The concept doesn’t exist,” Rucka said.

“By our standards where I am standing of 2016, Themyscira is a queer culture. I’m not hedging that. And anyone who wants to prevaricate on that is being silly….For the Amazons, it’s just not a word that’s active in their vocabulary. It’s the same way that Diana has to search for the word ‘brother’ to describe Steve’s relationship with his fellow sailors.”

So, what do you guys think? Would you want to see Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman embark on a relationship on-screen with Halle Berry?

[H/T] Batman News