WWE Superstar Shane Helms Argues ‘Justice League’ Is Better Than ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

With two superhero powerhouses in theaters, opinions are bound to be divided, but a former WWE superstar thinks it is pretty one-sided.

Shane “Hurricane” Helms saw both in the theater and according to his comments seems to have given Justice League the clear win. “Justice League > Thor: Ragnarok,” Helms said.

This is the internet, so it didn’t take long for someone to challenge that by saying “Justice League = Age of Ultron”. Not sure if that was a compliment or a diss, but Helms had a different comparison in mind.

“It wasn’t better than Age of Ultron but waaay better than Ragnarok,” Helms said. “That s*** was written for 3 year olds. No emotion, no substance, just ha-ha. Every character in the movie was Spider-Man.”

Ragnarok did lean heavily on humor, but Helms wasn’t done with his critique.

“I watched the one where his 3 best friends got murdered and no one cared,” Helms said. “Thor barely acknowledges the fall of Asgard before Rockdude starts cracking yet another lame ass joke. It was too rushed and thrown away to me.”

Helms also wasn’t a fan of Skurge’s “ShakeWeight”. “Also, it had a f’n ShakeWeight joke! That shit was funny for about 30 seconds in 2010. So lame,” Helms said.

Someone else agreed with Helms’ assessment, adding that they thought Ragnarok “tried WAY too hard to be a Guardians of the Galaxy movie.” Helms agreed, saying “That’s exactly what they tried to do.”

The comedy aspect of Ragnarok was one of its big positives amongst most fans, but Helms feels that took away from some of the emotional impacts of the story. He’s also evidently not a fan of Norse Mythology in general.

“FYI: Thor is the Norse Jesus and Ragnarok is their version of the biblical apocalypse,” Helms said.

Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League are very different films, despite being in the superhero genre. That said, this is Marvel and DC we’re talking about, so comparisons are inevitable.

You can judge both for yourself, as Justice League and Thor: Ragnarok are both in theaters now.