Zack Snyder's Justice League Reveals Titles for All Six Parts

With just two weeks before the long-awaited premiere of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, the filmmaker has just revealed the titles of each chapter of the 4-hour version of his DC Comics superhero film. This version of Justice League will be significantly different from the theatrical cut released in theaters a few years ago, with Snyder being given the resources to finalize his vision for release on the streaming service. And while there will be a lengthy intermission to break up the film, it is also being divided into parts for the Snyder Cut release.

Director Zack Snyder took to social media to reveal all six chapter titles for Justice League. Read below to see them all:

Part 1: Don't Count On It, Batman

Part 2: The Age of Heroes

Part 3: Beloved Mother, Beloved Son

Part 4: Change Machine

Part 5: All The King's Horses

Part 6: Something Darker

It's been an intense three years with fans campaigning for the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League. That will all culminate in the release of the HBO Max version later this month, and Snyder has spoken at length about finally being able to realize his original vision.

Warner Bros. also gave the filmmaker the resources to flesh out his cut, including reshoots that adds Suicide Squad character Joker played by Jared Leto. Snyder revealed during IGN Fan Fest 2021 that he always wanted to include Leto's Joker in his film.

“It really defines, in my mind, the mythological heart of the conflict that both of them share is their relationship," said Snyder. “I think without a scene where they get to air their dirty laundry about each other, I felt like we were getting shortchanged as fans of the DC Universe. That was the hope, that we would get to see them come together but also, in particular, reflecting on each other and their struggle with each other and the why a little bit, so that was really fun for me."

Snyder said he "always wanted [Joker] to be in the Knightmare reality and so it was a great opportunity. When I talked to Jared and he was interested in doing it, I just felt like, okay, this feels like a thing I can't pass up."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled to debut on HBO Max on Thursday, March 18th.